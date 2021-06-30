Romeo's Pizza Signs Deal to Expand in South Carolina

Romeo’s Pizza, the award-winning franchise that offers pizza with a purpose, is expanding their footprint with their latest area representative agreement in South Carolina.

In his search for a new business opportunity, Brian Gossett felt strongly about partnering with a company that was committed to positively impacting the communities they do business with while having a franchisee-first culture. Brian knew that continuing the expansion of Romeo’s Pizza in South Carolina would come with unique challenges but was confident that none would outweigh the benefits for the local community and workforce of South Carolina.

“I am so excited to expand the Romeo's brand into all pockets of South Carolina! I spent roughly 10 months looking for the right franchise partner in my next business venture. After being approved by a national pizza chain, I connected with the Romeo’s team and they truly checked all the boxes. First, and most importantly... the pizza is incredible. The sauce is unmistakable to any other brand and so delicious! While providing a solid and successful business blueprint, Romeo's allows and encourages their franchise partners to have local engagement and partnerships. Most companies are only about profits, but Romeo's is different. We're going to serve great food, offer a terrific employment experience, and be a pillar in the communities that we serve!” states Brian Gossett, Area Representative for Romeo’s Pizza.

“Brian is our ideal partner in ensuring the continued and successful expansion of Romeo’s Pizza in South Carolina,” says Ryan Rose – Romeo’s Pizza CEO. “Brian has demonstrated a thorough understanding and connection with the ideals we share as a team and company. His experience in franchising and dedication to supporting his community are exactly the qualities we look for in our local Pizza Champions delivering sweet smiles, one slice at a time.”

Brian’s agreement with Romeo’s Pizza covers the entirety of the South Carolina market. Romeo’s Pizza currently operates one location in the state located in Simpsonville. There are upwards of 20 additional locations planned for the market over the course of the agreement, with the second Romeo’s Pizza in the state of South Carolina slated to launch in January 2022.

Romeo’s Pizza is recognized by Entrepreneur as a Top 500 Food Franchise and by Pizza Today as one of the Top 100 Pizza Companies in the United States. The company plans to have 70 operating locations by the end of 2021, with the goal of reaching 250 total locations in the next five years.