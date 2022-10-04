Romeo’s Pizza Strikes Partnership with MMA Champion Stipe Miocic

Romeo’s Pizza, a Cleveland-based pizza company with over 60 locations, announced a strategic partnership with six-time MMA Champion Stipe Miocic. Miocic will become a part-owner in Romeo’s Parma, Ohio, location and support the organization in brand building efforts across the nation.

Miocic, who lives and trains in Cleveland and works as a full-time local firefighter and EMT, was named Greater Cleveland’s Professional Athlete of the Year in 2019 and is considered the greatest MMA Heavyweight of all-time, according to Dana White (President of the UFC).

“Pizza makes the world go round. I’ve spent the last 20 years eating at Romeo's, and to me, it's the best pizza in Ohio … and the world,” says Miocic. “A business endeavor relating to one of my favorite foods is the best opportunity I could ask for.”

Romeo’s Pizza was excited at the chance to partner with Miocic to help bring more members of the Cleveland community together, one slice at a time.

“We are thrilled to welcome Stipe and his family to ours at Romeo’s. Stipe embodies everything we look for in a partnership, a local hero serving as a husband, father, full time EMS professional, and a world class champion. We look forward to building together for the future,” adds Ryan Rose, CEO of Romeo’s Pizza.

The partnership will also include promotional press and social media content, appearances, customized campaigns, charitable components and more.