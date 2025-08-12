Rosnet, a provider of restaurant operations software, announced today that it has secured a strategic investment from M33 Growth, a Boston-based venture and growth stage investment firm. The investment aims to accelerate Rosnet’s growth by fueling continued product innovation and strong dedication to delivering exceptional software and support to restaurant operators.

Founded in 1998 in Kansas City, Missouri, Rosnet has established itself as a comprehensive back-of-house restaurant management platform that provides multi-unit operators with real-time control and visibility into ongoing food and labor operations to optimize decisions, reduce costs, and ultimately drive restaurant profitability. The company caters to a wide range of establishments, including quick service, fast casual, and fine dining concepts, partnering with leading brands such as Applebee’s, Wendy’s, Corner Bakery, STK, and IHOP. Rosnet helps to streamline back-office food and labor operations and provides intuitive tools that support managing budgets, inventory, operational checklists, and forecasting.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with Rosnet as they enter their next phase of growth,” said Brian Shortsleeve, Co-Founder and Managing Director of M33 Growth. “With years of firsthand experience operating restaurants, the team at Rosnet has built a robust platform that we believe can be a game-changer for addressing the complex data and operational needs of the industry. We believe Rosnet’s success and customer-centric brand in the market is a testament to their purpose-built restaurant back-of-house platform and the strong relationships they have built with their operators. We are excited to build on this approach by continuing to invest in product development and support.”

Rosnet has more than 25 years of experience in restaurant technology and has built a team comprised of industry veterans who understand the unique challenges and opportunities franchisors and franchisees face every day. Rosnet is built for restaurant operators by restaurant operators, which enables the platform to deliver tangible value back to clients as they make profit driving decisions on a daily basis.

“Our partnership with M33 Growth marks a pivotal moment for Rosnet,” said Maggie Peters, CEO of Rosnet. “From the beginning, Rosnet has been driven by a vision to provide software and data solutions to restaurant operators to help them save time and improve profit margins while also providing top-tier client service. Through this investment, we will continue to execute on this vision. M33 shares our commitment to further innovate our platform, expand our market presence, and maintain the level of premier support our clients are accustomed to receiving.”