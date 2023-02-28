Roth Industries Lands Funding from Decathlon Capital Partners

Roth Industries, a fast-growing manufacturer of ready-to-eat products, is launching a significant growth initiative supported by a revenue-based investment from Decathlon Capital Partners.

Details of the investment were not disclosed.

Mitchell Roth, Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Roth Industries, said the company headquartered in Colorado Springs will use the investment to expand its product lines and accelerate its sales growth. “Beginning with our national launch in 2018, Roth Industries has established itself as a leading provider of packaged prepared foods,” Roth said. “With this investment from Decathlon Capital Partners, we will continue our exponential growth, build awareness of our products and brands and continue to expand our footprint with the country’s leading retailers by entering new categories.”

Roth Industries state-of-the-art USDA plant is located in Colorado Springs.

Kevin Grossman, Vice President of Decathlon Capital Partners, said the revenue-based financing by Decathlon Capital Partners is designed as a highly flexible tool to support the growth of Roth Industries.

The investment did not require any exchange of equity or ownership for the growth capital, and Roth Industries was not required to give up any control of the company. Instead, Roth Industries will repay the investment through its future revenues in an agreement that did not require any restrictive covenants or personal guarantees.

“Roth Industries continues its remarkable growth trajectory through nimble development of desirable new products that are distributed through multiple channels,” Grossman said. “The company is well-positioned for continued success.”