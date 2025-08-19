Roti Modern Mediterranean (Roti), the fast-casual restaurant offering a customizable menu of fresh Eastern Mediterranean cuisine, officially announces its franchising opportunity. Under the parent company Edible Brands, home to Edible Arrangements and Edibles.com, Roti invites both experienced and aspiring entrepreneurs to claim their seat in the thriving fast-casual market by joining a brand backed by fresh Mediterranean flavors, a proven business model, and ambitious growth plans.

The Roti Difference

Acquired by Edible Brands in February, Roti was founded in 2007 in Chicago with a mission to feed a healthier world with bold, craveable food. Offering an endlessly customizable menu of Eastern Mediterranean favorites made from wholesome, healthy ingredients, Roti’s unique talent for creating high-flavor food experiences with authentic spices is what truly sets the brand apart in the fast-casual sector. Committed to a philosophy of fullness, Roti takes pride in preparing menu items fresh, in-house daily to serve healthy dishes with authentic spices, without compromising on deliciousness.

Marketplace Opportunity

The Mediterranean restaurant industry in the U.S. is valued at $33.4B, and is expected to continue to grow. Roti is seeking entrepreneurs who are ready to tap into this growing sector, as the brand plans to expand through single and multi-unit franchise agreements. With 17 corporate-owned locations currently open across Chicago, Washington D.C., and Minneapolis, the brand aims to continue expansion throughout these markets, as well as targeting Michigan, Ohio, the Carolinas, Georgia, Florida, and Texas.

“Expanding Roti’s reach through franchising gives business owners the chance to be part of something big from the very start,” said Somia Farid Silber, CEO of Edible Brands. “Food is deeply personal, and with Roti, we’re bringing flavors that connect cultures and create moments of belonging. As we grow as a platform company, we’re driven by the question: What do people crave—not just to eat, but to experience? Bringing Roti into our portfolio as a franchise feels like the natural next chapter in that journey.”

Mercedes-Benz Stadium Expansion

As a result of Edible Brands’ continued expansion, the parent company has secured a vendor partnership for Roti and Edible with Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Home to the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United FC, the stadium hosts approximately 3.3 million people per year for ticketed public events. With a limited Roti menu and Edible dessert options, the partnership will offer a unique dining option for stadium attendees before the year’s end.

“Partnering with Mercedes-Benz Stadium is more than a business venture – it’s a milestone in our journey,” said Matthew Walls, President and Chief Stores Officer of Edible Brands. “Bringing both Roti and Edible menu items into one of the most iconic stadiums in the country, right here in our hometown of Atlanta, is a proud moment for our team and franchisees. With Roti’s fresh, vibrant Eastern Mediterranean flavors now at the heart of our expansion, launching franchising marks an exciting new chapter – and we’re committed to helping ensure our franchisees grow and succeed right alongside us.”

Roti franchisees will be tapping into a legacy franchisor with Edible Brands, gleaning decades of experience in growing entrepreneurship throughout North America. Total investments for Roti franchising opportunities range from $494,300 to $813,700*, including a $35,000 initial franchise fee that must be paid to the franchisor or affiliate. Franchisees are able to purchase development rights for a development fee equal to $35,000 plus a $15,000 deposit toward each additional restaurant’s $35,000 franchise fee.