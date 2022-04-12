Rōti Announces 'Taste of the Mediterranean' Sweepstakes

Rōti announced the largest sweepstakes the fast-casual restaurant has ever embarked on. From April 4 - 30, all customers will have the chance to not only get a “Taste of the Mediterranean” while eating Rōti’s signature bowls, salads and pitas, but to get an actual “Taste of the Mediterranean” with an all-expenses-paid trip to Mykonos and Athens, Greece. By downloading Rōti’s new digital app and signing up for an account, any user is able to enter (limit one entry per day).

“Having launched our new App and loyalty program earlier this year, we have seen our digital community grow exponentially,” says Rōti VP Marketing and Brand Nico Nieto. “We are always looking for ways to surprise and reward our customers and what better way to do so than offering an unforgettable experience - whether that is enjoying a Rōti dish, or an incredible getaway to the place that inspired it all!”

Throughout the month of April, customers will be able to enter the sweepstakes by making a purchase on the Rōti mobile app or completing a mail-in-entry. All submissions are limited to one (1) per day. The Grand Prize Mediterranean Getaway includes round trip transportation for two, six nights of hotel accommodations, a guided walking tour, a cooking class to explore the flavors of the Mediterranean and more. In addition, 10 winners will receive a year’s worth of FREE Rōti as well as some Rōti swag; and 500 winners will receive a free meal at Rōti given in the form of a $15 digital gift card.

Rules apply. Sweepstakes are open to all residents in Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Indiana, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, Washington D.C. and Texas who are 18 years of age or older. For all sweepstakes rules and regulations, visit www.roti.com.

“The new Rōti App is the best way to experience Rōti’s food, no matter where you are, and it’s made even better by receiving incredible rewards and exclusive prizes when you order the food that you already love,” adds Nieto. “This is the first of many surprises we have for our App and loyalty members as they discover our brand and our food. Our ‘Taste of the Mediterranean’ Sweepstakes is the perfect way to help further that discovery by providing this once in a lifetime opportunity.”