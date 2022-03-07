Round Table Celebrating Pi Day with $3.14 Personal Cheese Pizza

Round Table Pizza will celebrate Pi Day with a very special offer, $3.14 Personal Cheese Pizza. Available to existing and new loyalty members alike, all pizza fans are invited to join the Round Table Pizza Royal Reward App for royal treatment, and access to the festive deal at participating locations on March 14.

Best known for their superior ingredients, each Round Table Pizza begins with fresh, hand-rolled dough. Their beloved personal cheese pizza is then topped with layers of flavorful, real mozzarella, cheddar cheese, and a hint of parmesan, balanced perfectly with a layer of Round Table Pizza’s zesty red sauce.

"With our $3.14 Personal Cheese Pizza deal on Pi Day, we know our pie will be the answer to our fans’ equations,” says Annica Conrad, Chief Marketing Officer for FAT Brands’ Quick-Service Division. “We hope that this offer draws even more guests to our loyalty program, which is brimming with great perks like free Garlic Parmesan Twists, piping hot rewards and ongoing exclusive offers.”

Round Table Pizza’s Pi Day deal is valid on pizzas at regular price only and cannot be combined with any other offers. Delivery prices may vary. Valid at participating locations for dine-in, carry-out & delivery.