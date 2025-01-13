Round Table Pizza, a California-born pizza brand owned by FAT Brands Inc., is showing its support for first responders fighting the devastating Los Angeles wildfires. Now through Thursday, Jan. 16, first responders can visit any of the chain’s 50 plus Los Angeles area restaurants and receive a free Personal Cheese Pizza.

“We are incredibly grateful to the first responders who have been working day and night to fight the fires,” said Taylor Voelker, Senior Director of Marketing for Round Table Pizza. “We look forward to welcoming first responders to our stores and personally thanking them for their efforts and dedication to Los Angeles – a city that means so much to the Round Table Pizza brand.”