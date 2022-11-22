Round Table Pizza Announces Deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Round Table Pizza is delivering hot deals for its loyalty members starting on Black Friday, Nov. 25 and running through Cyber Monday, Nov. 28 at participating locations. Round Table Pizza Royal Rewards members will score $10 off orders of $50, $15 off orders of $75, and $20 off orders of $100.

Since its founding in 1959, Round Table Pizza has been recognized as "Pizza Royalty™” for its homemade dough, signature three-cheese blend, and gold-standard ingredients topped to the edge. The leading West Coast pizza brand takes great pride in its classic family recipes, hand-crafted in the same manner since its founding in 1959 in Menlo Park, California.

“We wanted to celebrate our loyal fans by slicing up some great deals to kick-off the start of holiday shopping season,” says Jenn Johnston, President of FAT Brands’ Quick-Service Division. “Whether you are looking for a quick on-the-go option or a spot to unwind after a day of shopping, we have our guests covered with delicious, hand-crafted pizzas, flavorful wings, salads and more.”