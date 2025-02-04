Round Table Pizza, the pizza franchise known for its commitment to quality and authenticity owned by FAT Brands Inc., is sharing a little pizza with someone they love – its fans – in February. Beginning Friday, Feb. 7, Round Table Pizza will offer a Large Double Play Pizza for just $21.99 with code RTP808, available online only. The offer continues through National Pizza Day (Sunday, Feb. 9) – just in time to celebrate the big game. On Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, through Feb. 17, guests can earn a sweet 14 percent off any L or XL Pizza, including heart-shaped pizzas, with code RTP125.

Like every pizza at Round Table, the Double Play Pizza is made with gold-standard ingredients and packed with flavor. Starting with Round Table’s three cheese blend, the pizza is then layered with a zesty red sauce and topped with classic pepperoni and mini pepperoni, providing an extra kick of meatiness. For fans feeling the love all month-long, they can order and personalize a heart-shaped pizza in a size L or XL—no strings attached!

“Year-after-year, February is a month that we look to further lean into our founder’s promise to ‘Share a Little Pizza with Someone You Love,’” said Taylor Voelker, Senior Director of Marketing at Round Table Pizza. “Whether our fans are commemorating National Pizza Day, watching their team in the big game, or sharing a heart-shaped pizza with their sweetheart, we want to celebrate those memorable moments with them topped with a gold-standard pizza baked with love!”

Since its founding in 1959, Round Table Pizza has been recognized as “Pizza Royalty” for its proprietary dough recipe as well as for its dedication to using premium, fresh ingredients such as high-quality meats and the brand’s signature three cheese blend. Each pizza is hand-crafted with legendary toppings layered to the edge of Round Table’s perfectly baked crust.