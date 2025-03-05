Round Table Pizza, a pizza franchise known for its commitment to quality and authenticity owned by FAT Brands Inc., is gearing up to celebrate Pi Day once again with a slice of savings! All day long at participating locations on March 14, Royal Rewards Members will receive a Personal Pizza with a choice of one topping for just $3.14, with the purchase of any Large or XL pizza.

Since its founding in 1959, Round Table Pizza has been recognized as “Pizza Royalty” for its dedication to using gold-standard ingredients like high-quality meats and the brand’s signature three cheese blend. Each pizza is hand-crafted with legendary toppings layered to the edge of Round Table’s perfectly baked crust.

“At Round Table Pizza, we are firm believers that great pizza is all about the perfect formula – fresh ingredients, bold flavors and unbeatable deals,” said Taylor Voelker, Senior Director of Marketing at Round Table Pizza. “What better way to celebrate Pi Day than at Round Table Pizza with our topped-to-the-edge, handmade, beloved pizzas. We are excited to bring back this fan-favorite deal for Pi Day, because nothing goes better with Pi than pie!”

The deal is valid for Royal Rewards Members who have signed up for the rewards program prior to March 14.