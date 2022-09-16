Round Table Pizza Gears Up for National Pepperoni Pizza Day with Exclusive Offer

Round Table Pizza is getting spicy for National Pepperoni Pizza Day with an exclusive offer for its loyalty members. On September 20, Round Table Pizza Royal Rewards members can land a free personal pepperoni pizza with the purchase of a large or extra-large pizza.

“We continue to roll-out value-driven deals to treat our rewards members like royalty,” says Amanda Robbins, Senior Director of Marketing for Round Table Pizza. “Our pizza put us on the map over 60 years ago, so we couldn’t pass up creating an offer for a holiday that pays homage to one of our most beloved pies – the pepperoni pizza.”

Known for their homemade dough, signature three-cheese blend and gold-standard ingredients, the leading West Coast pizza brand takes great pride in its classic family recipes, hand-crafted in the same manner since their founding in 1959 in Menlo Park, California.