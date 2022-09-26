Round Table Pizza Giving Away Garlic Parmesan Twists with Order

Round Table Pizza is debuting a legendary deal for customers in honor of two of the franchise’s most loved offerings. Starting September 26 and running until January 8 at participating locations, guests who place an online or in-app order including a Large King Arthur's Supreme will receive six Garlic Parmesan Twists for free.

Round Table Pizza’s famous Garlic Parmesan Twists are rolled fresh daily and baked to perfection with fresh garlic and topped with Round Table Pizza’s original three-cheese blend and Parmesan cheese. Guests can enjoy the cheesy twists with Round Table Pizza’s homemade Ranch or opt for another signature sauce.

A beloved classic, the King Arthur's Supreme is an irresistible combination of pepperoni, Italian sausage, salami, linguica, mushrooms, green peppers, yellow onions, and black olives which perfectly complement a zesty red sauce. Regular upgrades from a large to extra-large or to a large stuffed crust are also eligible for the promotion.

“While the King Arthur's Supreme has always been one of our most popular pizzas with our guests, they also cannot resist our fresh-rolled Garlic Parmesan Twists,” says Amanda Robbins, Senior Director of Marketing for Round Table Pizza. “Together, they make for an unbeatable combination, and we hope to see our fans come out and eat up this deal through the new year.”