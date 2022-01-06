Round Table Pizza Introduces Stuffed Crust Pizza

Round Table Pizza introduces the new, crave-worthy Stuffed Crust Pizza with Crispy Mini Pepperoni, available for a limited time from January 10 through March 31 at participating locations.

Made with Round Table Pizza’s fresh, hand-rolled dough, the new pizza features a crust stuffed with a flavorful blend of real mozzarella, cheddar cheese, and a hint of parmesan making this stuffed crust a premium product that guests would only expect from Round Table. Available in large size only, the new concoction topped with mouthwatering, crispy mini pepperoni, can be ordered for dine-in, carryout, and delivery for $19.99.

“We are thrilled to kick off the new year with a unique ingredient spin on one of our beloved menu items,” says Annica Conrad, Chief Marketing Officer for FAT Brands’ Quick-Service Division. “Whether you’re looking to satisfy your pizza craving during your next night out, or hosting a movie night with friends and family, the Stuffed Crust Pizza with Crispy Mini Pepperoni offering is guaranteed to be a hit.”