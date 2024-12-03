FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., announces the opening of its fifth Round Table Pizza location in the Reno area. The new restaurant is located at 115 E. Moana Lane, Reno, NV and offers a gold-standard menu, including hand-crafted premium pizza offerings, and Garlic Parmesan Twists rolled fresh daily.

“We’re proud to showcase our continued growth in Northern Nevada, which has been a strong market for our concept for years,” said David Pear, President of Round Table Pizza. “We look forward to welcoming old and new guests alike to our brand-new location to feast on our fan-favorite pizzas brimming with flavor such as our King Arthur’s Supreme and Italian Garlic Supreme.”

Since its founding in 1959, Round Table Pizza has been recognized as “Pizza Royalty” for its homemade dough made from scratch and rolled fresh daily as well as for its dedication to using gold-standard ingredients like hand-sliced vegetables, high-quality meats, and the brand’s signature three cheese blend. Each pizza is hand-crafted with legendary toppings layered to the edge of Round Table’s perfectly baked crust.

The new Round Table Pizza restaurant is located at 115 E. Moana Lane, Reno, NV 89502 and is open Sunday through Thursday, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m.