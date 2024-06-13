FAT Brands, parent company of Round Table Pizza and 17 other restaurant concepts, announced that it has officially opened the latest Round Table Pizza at Stanford University. Located in the Tresidder Memorial Union, the beloved locally born chain is now serving its homemade pizzas, topped to the edge with gold-standard ingredients.

“We’re thrilled to bring our pizzas to the students and faculty of Stanford,” said David Pear, President of Round Table Pizza. “Our brand got its start in Menlo Park over 60 years ago, so it is even more meaningful to expand here, especially with such a prestigious university. We appreciate being on Stanford’s campus as a local California business and look forward to a promising relationship.”

Since its founding in 1959, Round Table Pizza has been recognized as “Pizza Royalty™” for its homemade dough and dedication to using gold-standard ingredients like hand-sliced vegetables, high-quality meats, and the brand’s signature three-cheese blend. Each pizza is hand-crafted with legendary toppings layered to the edge of Round Table’s hand-rolled crust.

The all-new Round Table Pizza at Stanford University is located at 459 Lagunita Dr., Stanford, California 94305. The location is open Monday through Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays 11 a.m. to 7 p.m..