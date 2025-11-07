FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Round Table Pizza and 17 other restaurant concepts, has announced the opening of its first Round Table Pizza in the Greater Austin area in Round Rock, TX.

“Our opening in Round Rock marks another exciting milestone for the brand, our first restaurant in the Greater Austin area,” said David Pear, President of Round Table Pizza. “Round Table Pizza has developed a strong following across the state with 5 locations to date, and we are eager to continue building on that momentum by bringing our premium pizzas and unmatched dining experience to the Round Rock community.”

Since its founding in 1959, Round Table Pizza has been recognized as “Pizza Royalty” for its dedication to using gold-standard ingredients like high-quality meats and the brand’s signature three cheese blend. Each pizza is hand-crafted with legendary toppings layered to the edge of Round Table’s perfectly baked crust.

To commemorate the new restaurant, Round Table Pizza will be slicing up free pizza for a year for the first 100 guests at their grand opening celebration on Nov. 8, starting at 11:00 a.m. The new Round Rock Round Table Pizza restaurant is located at 200 University Blvd, Suite 640, Round Rock, TX 78665, and is open Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

For more information on Round Table Pizza, visit roundtablepizza.com.

**Disclaimer: Free pizza for a year is valid for one free medium pizza per week for 52 consecutive weeks. Guest must present voucher in store to redeem. Valid in store only. Offer expires 11/08/26. Cannot be combined with any other offer. Additional restrictions may apply, ask store associate for details.