FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Round Table Pizza and 17 other restaurant concepts, has announced the opening of a new Round Table Pizza location in San Marcos, TX in partnership with Brame Brands.

“Texas has become a significant cornerstone in the expansion of our brand, and the opening of our San Marcos location is a testament to Round Table Pizza’s continued growth strategy,” said David Pear President of Round Table Pizza. “We are thrilled at the success we have seen in the San Antonio and Dallas markets with our partner Brame Brands and look forward to building on this momentum with this latest opening.”

To commemorate the new restaurant, Round Table Pizza will be slicing up free pizza for a year for the first 100 guests at their grand opening celebration on July 31, starting at 11:00 a.m. The new Round Table Pizza San Marcos restaurant is located at 140 N IH 35 Suite 110, San Marcos, TX 78666 and is open Sunday through Thursday, 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Since its founding in 1959, Round Table Pizza has been recognized as “Pizza Royalty” for its dedication to using gold-standard ingredients like high-quality meats and the brand’s signature three cheese blend. Each pizza is hand-crafted with legendary toppings layered to the edge of Round Table’s perfectly baked crust.

**Disclaimer: Free pizza for a year is valid for one free medium pizza per week for 52 consecutive weeks. Guest must present voucher in store to redeem. Valid in store only. Offer expires 7/31/26. Cannot be combined with any other offer. Additional restrictions may apply, ask store associate for details.