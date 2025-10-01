FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Round Table Pizza and 17 other restaurant concepts, has announced the opening of a new Round Table Pizza location in Las Vegas, NV. This expansion marks another step in the brand’s continued growth across Nevada and the western U.S.

“The demand for quality, quick-service dining options continues to rise in Las Vegas,” said David Pear, President of Round Table Pizza. “Our time-honored recipes, fresh ingredients, and dedication to delivering an exceptional guest experience set Round Table apart. We’re proud to now have three locations in Las Vegas, allowing us to serve even more guests the beloved pizza they know and love.”

To commemorate the new restaurant, Round Table Pizza will be slicing up 25 free personal cheese or pepperoni pizzas for the first 25 guests in line, and 25% off all pizzas all day at their grand opening celebration on Oct. 4, starting at 11:00 a.m. The new Las Vegas Round Table Pizza restaurant is located at 6870 S. Fort Apache Road, Las Vegas, NV 89148, and is open Sunday through Thursday, 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Since its founding in 1959, Round Table Pizza has been recognized as “Pizza Royalty” for its dedication to using gold-standard ingredients like high-quality meats and the brand’s signature three cheese blend. Each pizza is hand-crafted with legendary toppings layered to the edge of Round Table’s perfectly baked crust.