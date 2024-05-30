FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., announces the opening of its second Round Table Pizza location in San Antonio in partnership with Brame Brands. The new restaurant is located at 22815 North US Highway 281, and offers a menu fit for royalty, including hand-crafted premium pizza offerings, and Garlic Parmesan Twists rolled fresh daily.

“We are pleased to increase our foothold in Texas with our second location in San Antonio,” says David Pear, President of Round Table Pizza. “Our partner in opening this location, Brame Brands, has significant expansion plans with multiple FAT Brands concepts in Texas, and we are thrilled to debut the first of their 40 Round Table Pizza locations set for the Lone Star State.”

Since its founding in 1959, Round Table Pizza has been recognized as “Pizza Royalty” for its homemade dough made from scratch and rolled fresh daily as well as for its dedication to using gold-standard ingredients like hand-sliced vegetables, high-quality meats, and the brand’s signature three cheese blend. Each pizza is hand-crafted with legendary toppings layered to the edge of Round Table’s perfectly baked crust.

To commemorate the new restaurant, Round Table Pizza will be slicing up free pizza for a year for the first 30 guests at their grand opening celebration on June 13 starting at 5 p.m. The new Round Table Pizza San Antonio restaurant is located at 22815 North US Highway 281, Suite 101, San Antonio, TX 78258 and is open Sunday through Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.