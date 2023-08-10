Round Table Pizza Opens Three Franchised Stores in California

Round Table Pizza has officially opened three new franchised locations in its home state of California. Located in San Luis Obispo, El Centro and Norco, these mark over 340 restaurants in the state since the opening of the very first Round Table Pizza location in Menlo Park nearly 65 years ago in 1959.

Since its founding, Round Table Pizza has been recognized as "Pizza Royalty” for its homemade dough, signature three-cheese blend, and gold-standard ingredients topped to the edge. Customers can enjoy the chain’s proprietary handmade pizzas, salads, baked-to-perfection Garlic Parmesan Twists, classic and boneless wings, and more.

“California is our DNA, so it is meaningful to see our growth continue in a state that has championed our brand for nearly 65 years,” says David Pear, president of Round Table Pizza. “Whether you are looking for a quality pizza to be delivered, or the perfect spot to have a family dinner after a game, we’ll make you feel like royalty at Round Table Pizza.”