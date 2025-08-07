Round Table Pizza, a leading pizza franchise owned by FAT Brands Inc., known for its commitment to quality and authenticity, is putting a spin on a classic. Now through Jan. 4, fans can get a taste of the all-new Bacon & Cheddar Twists, a crave-worthy menu addition that builds off the brand’s iconic Garlic Parmesan Twists.

Baked to perfection, loaded with smokey bacon and cheddar cheese, and served with Hidden Valley The Original Ranch, the new Bacon & Cheddar Twists are the perfect sidekick to complement Round Table Pizza’s signature pizza offerings.

“While our beloved fresh-baked pizzas often take center stage, the right appetizer can elevate the entire experience,” said Jillian Bowman, Brand Marketing Manager at Round Table Pizza. “Our all-new Bacon & Cheddar Twists provide a flavor-packed option for guests as part of our growing Shareables menu, which features fan-favorite appetizers such as Mozzarella Sticks, Jalapeño Poppers, and more.”

Since its founding in 1959, Round Table Pizza has been recognized as “Pizza Royalty” for its dedication to using gold-standard ingredients like high-quality meats and the brand’s signature three cheese blend. Each pizza is hand-crafted with legendary toppings layered to the edge of Round Table’s perfectly baked crust.