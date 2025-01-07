Round Table Pizza, FAT Brands’ pizza franchise known for its commitment to quality and authenticity, announces its latest limited time offering – Pepperoni, Grilled Chicken & Bacon Pizza. Available starting today through March 30, Round Table’s latest hearty offering is sure to make you feel like Pizza Royalty with its great flavor and value, with a Large starting at just $19.99 at participating locations.

Like every pizza at Round Table, the Pepperoni, Grilled Chicken & Bacon Pizza is made with gold-standard ingredients and packed with flavor. Starting with Round Table’s three cheese blend, the pizza is layered with a delicious and creamy garlic white sauce, zesty pepperoni and red onion, roma tomatoes, grilled chicken and bacon, then finished with green onions.

“To kick off 2025, we’re focusing on classic flavors we know our customers love, which includes the continuation of our popular shareable menu which debuted in late 2024,” said Taylor Voelker, Senior Director of Marketing at Round Table Pizza. “While the Pepperoni, Grilled Chicken & Bacon Pizza incorporates a lot of our beloved toppings, it has a special twist to provide our fans with a fresh new option to try whether they are watching their favorite sports team with friends or enjoying a meal with their family.”