Round Table Pizza Serving Greek-Style Pizza for Limited Time

Round Table Pizza announces an all-new Greek-style pizza available for a limited time, the Apollo Pizza. A part of an employee innovation contest, the pizza is available now through September 25. Along with the Apollo Pizza, customers can pair the summertime pie with the all-new Apollo Salad.

The flavor-packed pizza creation features Calamata olives and feta cheese and Round Table Pizza’s garlic olive oil and Italian Herb Seasoning and the chain’s signature three-cheese blend. The Apollo Pizza is also topped with salami, green bell peppers, Roma tomatoes and a touch of Parmesan upon serving. The Apollo Salad features romaine lettuce with grape tomatoes, artichoke hearts, red onion, Calamata olives, cucumbers, feta cheese, salami, and is drizzled with a tangy Parmesan Italian Vinaigrette.

Last year, Round Table Pizza launched an employee innovation contest to foster creativity amongst the people that know their pizza the best, the employees. The Apollo Pizza was created by manager Bryan Liupakka from the Gig Harbor, Washington Round Table Pizza, who was seeking to make a crispy Mediterranean pizza that had strong Greek roots. After a selection process, including thousands of votes from Round Table Pizza customers and staff, his Greek-style pizza was chosen as the winner to be featured as the official Summer 2022 limited-time offering.

“This limited-time offering is special for everyone at Round Table Pizza as we tapped into our restaurant employees to roll out the dough and create their best pizza and salad pairing,” says Amanda Robbins, Senior Director of Marketing for Round Table Pizza. “Bryan’s pizza and salad really resonated with us as they not only are both delicious tasting, but also the ingredients are a perfect fit for the summer months. We hope our fans come out and see why these menu items won us over.