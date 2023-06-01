Round Table Pizza Spotlighting Island Vibes on its Menu

Round Table Pizza is bringing island vibes just in time for summer with its fan-favorite pizzas, Maui Zaui and Hawaiian. From June 1 through August 27, guests can take a tropical flavor journey at participating Round Table Pizza locations, landing a large Maui Zaui Pizza for $24.99 and a large Hawaiian Pizza for $21.99.

Made with Round Table Pizza’s fresh, hand-rolled dough, the Maui Zaui™ Pizza features tender ham, crisp bacon, juicy pineapple, tomatoes, and red and green onions on a Polynesian sauce. The beloved classic, Hawaiian Pizza, is topped with tender ham and juicy pineapple on a zesty red sauce. To further elevate the summer pizza favorites, guests can mix and match sides including six-piece classic wings, six-piece boneless wings, and an order of six Parmesan Garlic Twists for an additional $8 each.

“Pineapple continues to grow in popularity as a pizza topping so we thought it would be fitting to play into this trend for the warmer months,” says Kent Russell, Vice President of Marketing at Round Table Pizza. “While both the Maui Zaui Pizza and Hawaiian Pizza feature pineapple, they each have their own special kick to them. We hope our fans eat up these delicious offerings for their summer gatherings and celebrations.”