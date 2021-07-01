Round Table Rolls Out Limited TIme Charred Lemon Chicken Pizza

Introducing the "it" pizza of the summer—Round Table's new Limited Time Charred Lemon Chicken Pizza.

Masterly prepared with hand rolled dough, creamy lemon sauce, spinach, RTP's proprietary three cheese blend, garlic, lemon pepper grilled chicken, zucchini, tomatoes, red onion, charred lemon slices, shredded parmesan cheese, and green onions, this gourmet pizza proves once again why Round Table is Pizza Royalty™. Pair it with new Charred Lemon Chicken Wings, Charred Lemon Salad and a Truly Hard Seltzer for the ultimate summer meal.

Available now for dine-in, carryout and delivery. Valid at participating locations.

The Charred Lemon Chicken Pizza is available in Extra Large, Large, Large Pan, Medium, Personal and Stuffed Crust. A Large Charred Lemon Chicken Pizza starts at $19.99 plus tax. Just in time for summer sips, Round Table is partnering with Truly Hard Seltzer to offer six packs or individual cans of Strawberry Lemonade and Lemon Tea flavors.

"Our new Charred Lemon Chicken pizza, wings and salad feature seasonal flavors and a refreshing twist on our famous menu," says Annica Conrad, Chief Marketing Officer for Global Franchise Group. "With temperatures on the rise and people busy with summer activities, this line-up of delicious offerings is perfect for an easy meal and will absolutely be a standout at your summer gathering. Skip the cooking and barbecuing and let Round Table Pizza handle the menu."

Round Table Pizza has more than 430 restaurants across the United States.