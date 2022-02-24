Roy Rogers Brings Back Beer Battered Cod Sandwich

Roy Rogers Restaurants, the western-themed quick-service restaurant chain, is bringing back the fan-favorite Beer Battered Cod Sandwich made with high-quality natural cod fillet, beer batter made with Yuenglingâ, tartar sauce and American cheese, on a corn-dusted Kaiser roll or available as a platter. This menu offer is just the thing for the many Roy Rogers customers who are looking for an alternative to meat as Lent begins March 2.

Additionally, Roy Rogers is introducing its Smoked Sausage Breakfast Sandwich made with Smithfieldâ smoked sausage and American cheese, available on a biscuit, sourdough bread or crescent. The split smoked sausage brings a new unique flavor to the breakfast menu.

“At Roy Rogers we always strive to offer broad appeal across multiple dayparts and generations, and these new LTO’s take us above and beyond,” says Mark Jenkins, Senior Director of Marketing at Roy Rogers. “Burgers, roast beef and chicken are our foundation, but we enjoy including fish on the menu in creative ways. Also, Smoked sausage is a great offering to our already strong lineup of breakfast sandwiches.”

With spring just around the corner, it’s also the perfect time to bring back the most popular Roy Rogers shake, the Mint Chip Shake. Edy’s superior, creamy mint chocolate chip ice cream with pure semi-sweet chocolate chips is the secret behind this shake.

Customers can order these new LTOs via the new Roy’s Rewards app and receive $5 off their order.