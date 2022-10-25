Roy Rogers Brings Back Steak and Cheese Sandwich

Roy Rogers Restaurants, the western-themed quick-service restaurant chain based in Frederick, Maryland, is announcing the return of a highly-anticipated limited-time menu offering, introducing a new side and launching its gift card promotion just in time for the holidays. Starting October 24, the restaurant’s popular Steak and Cheese Sandwich will return to the menu and Mozzarella Sticks will make their debut.

The Steak and Cheese features thin slices of beefsteak with American cheese and grilled onions on a delicious 6-inch roll. Customers can make it a combo with fries or upgrade to the new Mozzarella Sticks with Marinara dipping sauce.

“The Steak and Cheese is always a fan favorite, and we are happy to bring it back for our Royalists,” says Mark Jenkins, Senior Director of Marketing at Roy Rogers. “We know customers will love the addition of our new Mozzarella Sticks with Marinara dipping sauce as well. They pair great as a side or as a snack on the go.”

Roy Rogers Restaurants is also re-launching its annual holiday gift card promotion. Beginning today, Royalists can receive a $5 bonus card with every gift card purchase of $25. Customers can collect bonus cards as they purchase gifts for friends and family and use them between January 1, 2023, and February 19, 2023. Virtual gift cards are also available online at www.royrogersrestaurants.com.

“This is the perfect time of year for food that provides comfort and reminds us of home. These seasonal LTOs do just that and are delicious additions to the menu,” says Jim Plamondon Co-President of Roy Rogers. “Royalists can now give the gift of high-quality burgers, beef and chicken with our holiday gift card promotion – the perfect gift or stocking stuffer this holiday season.”