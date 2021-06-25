Roy Rogers Debuts Honey Maple Chicken Biscuit and High Noon Cold Brew

Roy Rogers Restaurants announced new breakfast items for a limited time. The new items – Honey Maple Chicken Biscuit and High Noon Cold Brew Coffee – provide the perfect combination for guests seeking a quick and delicious meal this Summer.

The Honey Maple Chicken Biscuit blends sweet and savory, and features a warm buttermilk biscuit, hand-breaded chicken and maple honey butter.

“We have seen an increased popularity of our breakfast menu over the last year, from platters to hand-held sandwiches and biscuits, and are excited to add these new tastes to our menu this Summer,” says Mark Jenkins, senior director of marketing for Roy Rogers. “Our Honey Maple Chicken Biscuit is the perfect complement to our new cold brew coffee, regardless of where our guests choose to dine – in restaurant or to go.”

Roy Rogers’ High Noon Cold Brew Coffee goes beyond the traditional cold brew offering with a touch of sweet vanilla in addition to the basic cream and sugar.

“Guests can get charged up in the morning or cooled down in the afternoon with our new High Noon Cold Brew coffee beverage,” adds Jenkins. “We are excited to continue to evolve and innovate our beverage program and look forward to the response from our Royalists.”