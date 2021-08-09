Roy Rogers' Dynamite Burger Returns

The Dynamite Burger is back at Roy Rogers Restaurants and it’s just as spicy. The western-themed quick-service restaurant chain offering broad appeal across multiple dayparts and generations, announces the re-launch of the Dynamite Burger for a limited time. The menu item features a juicy quarter-pound burger, pepper jack cheese, bacon, chipotle ranch sauce, and two Jalapeno Poppers. Jalapeno Poppers can also be purchased as a side in 5 or 8 pieces to take your Roy Rogers meal to the next level.

“Our guests have been enthusiastically asking that we bring back the Dynamite Burger, and we were happy to do so,” says Mark Jenkins, Senior Director of Marketing at Roy Rogers. “After previous success with the Dynamite Burger last year, we knew our customers deserved more time with this unique menu item.”

In addition to the re-launch, Roy Rogers Restaurants is introducing a Fruit Parfait as a new lighter option for its customers. The Parfait includes a delightful combination of strawberries, blueberries, and vanilla Yoplait® yogurt topped with oats and honey granola to create the perfect grab-and-go breakfast or snack.

“Roy Rogers will continue its focus on menu innovation to bring a diverse range of menu items to our customers,” adds Jenkins. “From sweet to spicy, we want our customers to have a large variety of options to choose from.”