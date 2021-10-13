Roy Rogers to Expand Into Greater Cincinnati with New Partnership

Western-themed quick-service chain Roy Rogers announced its new partnership with One Holland Corp. restaurant group to expand into the Greater Cincinnati area. The historic restaurant chain offers broad appeal across multiple dayparts and generations, bringing quality, variety and choice to its loyal customers, or Royalists. One Holland Corp. plans to open 10 new Roy Rogers locations over the next six years. This announcement comes as Roy Rogers revitalizes its long-awaited franchise initiative.

“We couldn’t be happier to be back in the community and deliver new memories to the next generation of Royalists,” says Gregg Koffler, Roy Rogers VP of Franchise Sales. “One Holland is the perfect partner to help us reach our goals of expansion and development in the area. The group is an outstanding operator of multiple other concepts in the area and has shown their commitment to quality over the past many years. We look forward to establishing more partnerships like this one to bring our famous beef, burgers and chicken to new communities.”

One Holland Corp. restaurant group CEO and founder Gary Holland fondly recalls the local lore that Roy Rogers himself was born in downtown Cincinnati in a house that was later torn down to make room for Riverfront Stadium, home to the Cincinnati Reds and Bengals for 30 years. Legend has it that the Rogers' home eventually became second base at Riverfront. He describes Roy Rogers Restaurants as an iconic brand that will be warmly welcomed back to Greater Cincinnati.

"We are thrilled to be involved in bringing Roy Rogers back to Greater Cincinnati as part of the One Holland company of restaurants,” says Holland. “Roy Rogers has an outstanding menu with a higher quality of food than what you see at most quick service restaurants and has a reputation of cleanliness, consistent service and a friendly staff, which are also the cornerstones of One Holland restaurants."

“One Holland’s values directly align with ours and our mission to remain faithful to the Roy Rogers tradition and focus on our dedication to integrity, honesty, education, safety, family and community involvement,” shares Jim Plamondon, Co-President of Roy Rogers Franchise Company. “We are proud to work with such a reputable franchise group.”

One Holland Corp. plans to bring the new locations to Hamilton, Butler and Clermont counties in Southwest Ohio; Boone, Kenton, Campbell counties in Northern Kentucky; and Dearborn County in Southeast Indiana.