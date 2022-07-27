Roy Rogers Introduces Honey Sriracha Chicken Sandwich and French Toast Sticks

Roy Rogers Restaurants, the western-themed quick-service restaurant chain based in Frederick, Md., introduces limited-time menu offerings across multiple dayparts. Starting on July 25, the Honey Sriracha Chicken Sandwich and French Toast Sticks will bring completely new tastes to Roy Roger’s Royalists. Whether it’s breakfast, lunch or dinner, customers can take advantage of these delicious limited time offers.

The Honey Sriracha Chicken Sandwich features a hand-breaded chicken breast, Monterey Jack cheese, and HEINZ HONEYRACHA Sauce on a corn-dusted bun. This brand-new sandwich brings a sweet and savory taste to the menu that is unlike any other previous menu offering.

“One of our favorite things to do is create craveable limited-time offers for our guests,” says Mark Jenkins, Senior Director of Marketing at Roy Rogers. “The Honey Sriracha Chicken Sandwich is already a personal favorite. With the toppings from our Fixin’s Bar, our guests can dress it in their own unique way.”

Breakfast at Roy Rogers got even sweeter with the addition of French Toast Sticks. The flavorful sticks are sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with a choice of sweet raspberry dipping sauce or plain syrup to make the perfect bite for guests on the go.

“We looked at traditional French Toast Sticks and ideated on how to make them even better. The addition of powdered sugar and sweet raspberry sauce takes them to an entirely new level,” says Jenkins. “A cornerstone of the Roy Rogers experience is trying new products. We are always thankful for our partners that help us through their own learnings and products.”