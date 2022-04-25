Roy Rogers Introduces Mushroom Jack Burger for Limited Time

Roy Rogers Restaurants, the western-themed quick-service restaurant chain, launched its Mushroom Jack Burger for a limited time bringing fresh new ingredients to its menu. This burger features fresh portobello mushrooms, garlic aioli sauce and Monterey Jack cheese to create a unique, savory taste that is unlike any previous offering.

“With burgers, beef and chicken as our staple menu items, we have a lot of room to get creative with toppings and pairings to take our offerings to the next level,” says Mark Jenkins, Senior Director of Marketing at Roy Rogers. “We are thrilled at the excitement observed during the initial testing of the Mushroom Jack Burger and can’t wait to share portobello mushrooms with our royalists for the first time.”

To kick off the warm weather, Roy Rogers is also re-introducing its popular High Noon Cold Brew Coffee. The refreshing vanilla taste is perfect for guests to charge up in the morning or cool down in the afternoon. Royalists can enjoy Cold Brew Happy Hour every day from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and receive 50% off regular sized cold brews.

“Over the past year we have introduced some fantastic breakfast options to the Roy Rogers menu,” adds Jenkins. “The sweetness of the High Noon Cold Brew pairs perfectly with the Honey Maple Chicken Biscuit or Smoked Sausage Breakfast Sandwich. Now that it’s officially starting to warm up, we knew this beverage needed to make its re-appearance on the menu.”