Roy Rogers Restaurants is officially opening its newest location in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, on June 25. This restaurant is the chain’s first return to the Southern New Jersey and Philadelphia markets since the 1990s, marking an exciting new era for the brand. The location is 614 Haddonfield Rd, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002.

Roy Rogers appeals to guests across generations with its emphasis on quality and variety, differentiating itself from a typical quick-service restaurant. Its menu caters to all three dayparts and late night, with a focus on the brand’s core staples, also known as the Roy Rogers iconic Triple Threat: USDA choice top round roast beef, hand-breaded fresh-fried chicken and chicken tenders, and great-tasting burgers. Loyal fans will also recall the iconic Fixin’s Bar®, offering fresh lettuce, sliced tomatoes, onions, pickles, and more. Whether dining in-store, using the drive-thru, ordering pickup, or delivery, customers can fully customize their sandwiches to their liking.

“The feedback from the Cherry Hill community since we announced this new restaurant has been overwhelmingly positive, and we have been working hard to make this opening a grand success,” says Jim Plamondon, co-president of Roy Rogers Restaurants. “We are excited to make this long-anticipated return, and Cherry Hill allows us to serve a growing, diverse community and introduce a new generation to the quality and variety that makes Roy Rogers a cut above.”

Situated in the heart of one of the region’s top shopping destinations and just 10 minutes from Center City Philadelphia, the newly reconstructed Roy Rogers features several enhancements designed to elevate the guest experience, including a drive-thru and expanded indoor and outdoor seating. As the only burger drive-thru on bustling Haddonfield Road, the 3,300-square-foot restaurant is surrounded by three million square feet of premier retail space. It is ideally positioned to serve nearby neighborhoods, mixed-use developments, businesses, and schools.

“This is a true celebration for our Roy Rogers family, and we look forward to continuing the excitement over the next few months as we meet our new and returning Royalists,” adds Plamondon. “Connecting with other local businesses and organizations is very important to us, so that we may become a contributor to the culture and success of the Cherry Hill community.”