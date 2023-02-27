Roy Rogers Opens New Location in Cleves, Ohio

Roy Rogers Restaurants officially opened the doors of its newest location in Cleves, Ohio on February 27. This opening has been heavily anticipated after the announcement of a 10-unit deal with One Holland Corporation last year. After more than two decades, Roy Rogers’ USDA choice top round roast beef, hand-breaded, fresh fried chicken and great-tasting burgers are back for the Cleves community to enjoy.

Longtime legend and King of the Cowboys, Roy Rogers, was born and raised in Ohio, and even claimed second base in Riverfront Stadium as his birthplace. In 1968, Rogers shared his name with the western-themed restaurant that continued to grow across the Northeast, and has now made its way back to the Midwest.

“Roy Rogers Restaurants is built around the nostalgia and love for Roy Rogers. The history in Cincinnati and excitement from its residents makes Cleves a perfect fit,” shares Jim Plamondon, Co-President of Roy Rogers Franchise Company. “After the brand was acquired from Marriott in 1990, the former Roy’s locations were converted to Hardee’s. Since then, we have revitalized the brand and experienced success as we continue to expand our footprint across the Northeast and East Coast. The return to Cincinnati certainly means a lot to our team at Roy Rogers.”

Roy Rogers has prioritized loyalty, quality, family and community over the past 50+ years and continues to keep those values in mind as they search for franchisees to grow the brand. Gary Holland and his team have continually made these ideals apparent as they launched the new location. As a part of the grand opening, the team partnered with the local high school to create a writing contest and selected 5 students to receive $500 scholarships that were announced at the event.

Roy Rogers currently has 24-company-owned restaurants and 16 franchise locations in six states. Building on the momentum of strong 2022 sales and $2.6 million average unit volume in its top tier (25%) stores, the team aims to expand the brand’s reach with experienced multi-unit operators looking to add a legacy brand to their portfolio. Franchisees can count on tech-driven systems, seasoned leadership and a fiercely loyal multi-generational following for the brand’s long-celebrated history.