Roy Rogers Opens at University of Maryland Campus

Roy Rogers Restaurants announced the grand opening of its newest location at the center of the University of Maryland campus. The western-themed quick-service restaurant chain will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, December 2, at 9 a.m., and will present a generous donation to the University of Maryland Campus Pantry. Additionally, the first 50 people in line will receive a free $100 gift card.

"We can't wait to open this new non-traditional location on University of Maryland's campus," says Gregg Koffler, Vice President of Franchise Sales. "Our values, flexible footprint and great food are just a few reasons why we’ll be a perfect fit on campus.”

Located in the Stamp Student Union food court, Roy Rogers will serve its full menu appealing across multiple dayparts with its famous beef, burgers and chicken; however, exclusions may apply on limited-time offers.

"Whether students are dining in the food court or picking up a quick meal to-go, everyone will appreciate the variety, quality and choice we offer at Roy Rogers," says Jim Plamondon, co-president of Roy Rogers. "Roy Rogers is ready to serve the community in College Park, and we look forward to expanding our reach and making our mark on college campuses all over the East Coast."