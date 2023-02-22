Roy Rogers Releases Beer Battered Cod Sandwich

Roy Rogers Restaurants, the western-themed quick-service restaurant chain, is expanding its offerings beyond its famous burgers, roast beef and chicken with its newest LTO – the popular Beer Battered Cod Sandwich.

The high-quality natural cod fillet with Yuengling beer batter is topped with tartar sauce and American cheese on a corn-dusted Kaiser roll or available as a platter. This menu offering is the perfect choice for customers looking for meat alternatives during the months of Lent, beginning February 22nd.

“As we continue to offer items with broad appeal across multiple dayparts and generations, it’s important to also prioritize the evolving needs of our consumers,” says Adam Klaers, Executive Vice President at Roy Rogers. “The Yuengling Beer Battered Cod Sandwich was a fan-favorite during this time last year, so we will continue to provide that offering, along with additional limited time offers, for our Royalists.”

Additionally, the Mint Chip Shake is making its seasonal return with creamy mint chocolate chip ice cream and pure semi-sweet chocolate chips. And the popular French toast sticks will stay on the menu due to high demand.

Royalists can also save $10 on their order when they download the Roy’s Rewards App. The app allows guests to access an updated, easy-to-understand rewards program that promotes earning and redeeming. Users can order food, select favorite restaurants, map directions, invite friends and manage gift cards.

“Our high quality and variety ensure we can please the whole family, and our mobile rewards app makes it easier than ever,” adds Klaers.