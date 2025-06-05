Roy Rogers Restaurants, the western-themed quick-service restaurant chain, is introducing crispy Chicken Tender Sliders to its menu beginning May 28. Guests can also pair sliders with one of Roy Rogers new refreshing beverages – Cold Brew or Roy’s Handcrafted Strawberry Lemonade – or make it a combo with one Roy Rogers’ sides and soft drink.

Roy’s Chicken Tender Sliders, available for $2.99 each, are each made with hand-breaded, juicy tenders and topped with one of three signature sauces: Gold Rush, Frank’s Red-Hot Buffalo, or Roy’s Cowboy. Whether guests are looking for sweet, hot, or mild, there’s a flavor for every preference. For guests who don’t want to choose, sliders are also available in combo with one or two sliders, paired with a side and drink.

“Summer calls for new seasonal offerings, and we couldn’t be more excited for these menu items that bring more than just good flavor to our menu,” says Jim Plamondon, Co-President of Roy Rogers Restaurants. “Our chicken tender sliders offer a twist on Roy’s beloved classics, with a trio of flavorful sauce options and high-quality chicken tenders with great value. Guests can dress up their sliders at our famous Fixin’s Bar to make the perfect bite.”

In addition to sliders, new summer beverages will also launch on May 28. Roy’s Handcrafted Strawberry Lemonade is a refreshing summer favorite that guests will surely enjoy this summer. A smooth cold brew beverage is a great way to start the morning or recharge in the afternoon, available in rich vanilla or caramel flavors. With these additions, Roy Rogers is offering something satisfying any time of day.

“Customer satisfaction is always our priority, and we know that our Royalists value quality and variety, so that is what we are delivering,” Plamondon adds. “We know guests will enjoy these new menu items and find them to be the perfect complement to their summer celebrations.”