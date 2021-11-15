Roy Rogers Restaurants Brings Back Steak and Cheese Sandwich

As the holiday season approaches and 2021 comes to a close, Roy Rogers Restaurants is not slowing down. The western-themed quick-service restaurant chain offering broad appeal across multiple dayparts and generations, announces the return of a long-time fan favorite, the Steak and Cheese Sandwich – but it’s not the only hot new item this season. Roy Rogers launched today its newest hot beverage, Trailblazer Coffee, timed perfectly for the cold weather season.

The popular Steak and Cheese features thin slices of beefsteak with American cheese and grilled onions on a delicious 6-inch roll. Customers can make it a combo with fries or Jalapeno Poppers. The Steak and Cheese is the ideal fit for lunch and dinner and the Trailblazer coffee is great for any time of day, appealing to all three dayparts.

“The Steak and Cheese has continued to be one of our most requested menu items, so we are happy to bring it back this holiday season,” says Mark Jenkins, Senior Director of Marketing at Roy Rogers. “Our Royalists delight in innovative new products, such as the Texas Pete Spicy Chicken Sandwich and Big Sky Burger, but we love to mix in long-time favorites as well.”

Roy Rogers has had its eye on offering a new hot coffee after introducing the High Noon Cold Brew this summer. The Trailblazer Coffee offers a mellow, easy-drinking brew with a smooth taste and satisfying finish, making it a great choice for all Royalists eating in or on the go. The coffee pairs well with the Honey Maple Chicken Biscuit, especially on a cold winter morning.

Roy Rogers Restaurants is also re-launching its holiday gift card promotion. Beginning today, Royalists can receive a $5 bonus card with every gift card purchase of $25. Customers can collect bonus cards as they purchase gifts for friends and family and use them between January 1, 2022, and February 13, 2022.

“We are thrilled to help our customers spread the holiday cheer in the communities we serve through our holiday gift card promotion,” says Jim Plamondon co-president of Roy Rogers. “As Royalists think about what to gift to a loved one this year, we hope they think of Roy Rogers.”