Roy Rogers Taps Adam Klaers as Executive Vice President

Roy Rogers Restaurants, the western-themed quick-service restaurant chain based in Frederick, Maryland, announced Adam Klaers as its Executive Vice President.

“Adam is an exciting new addition to the Roy Rogers leadership team and family,” says Roy Rogers Co-President Jim Plamondon. “He has a great track record in our quick service industry, and I’m confident that his strategic vision and proven leadership will strengthen our growing system and increase our sales and profitability.”

As Executive Vice President, Klaers will concentrate on optimizing performance of existing company and franchise locations, while also positioning the brand to grow in new markets.

“I’ve had a long career in the restaurant franchising space and I’m excited to use my previous experience and passion to help develop the Roy Rogers brand,” says Klaers. “There is a great team in place and a lot of appeal for the brand among our guests. I look forward to drawing on these strengths to help make the brand an even more successful legacy, today and long into the future.”

Previously, Klaers served as Regional Vice President for TOMS King, a Burger King franchise group, responsible for overseeing 60 of their locations, covering an area from Pittsburgh, PA to Richmond, VA and was charged with implementing a number of strategic initiatives. He also he spent four years as Director of Operations for Chipotle, leading 9 District Managers and over 65 locations and served as Regional Director of Operations for a 90-unit Great American Cookie Co. franchise group, and multi-unit manager for Taco Bell, a YUM Brands company.

Roy Rogers is currently enjoying a resurgence across its 42 locations in six Mid-Atlantic states. Early next year, the One Holland group will open the first of ten units planned in greater Cincinnati and northern Kentucky, bringing the brand’s crowd-pleasing menu of USDA choice top round roast beef, hand-breaded, fresh fried chicken and great-tasting burgers to guests in the Ohio Valley.