Roy Rogers Teams with Texas Pete on Fiery Tenders

Summer is finally here and it’s heating up at Roy Rogers Restaurants. In partnership with Texas Pete, the western-themed quick-service restaurant has added a limited-time offering to Roy Rogers’ popular line up of chicken dishes. This new menu item, Texas Pete Buffalo Chicken Tenders, features Roy’s original hand-breaded tenders, dipped in Texas Pete and sold separately, or as a combo, with options of 3, 4, 8, or 12 pieces.

“We’re going all in this Summer,” says Mark Jenkins, Senior Director of Marketing at Roy Rogers. “TexasPete Buffalo Chicken Tenders takes our original hand-breaded tenders to the next level. The intense flavor will leave our customers wanting more.”

Jenkins notes the success of its first partnership with Texas Pete™ was a factor in bringing back this fiery sauce in a new way.

“Partnering with Roy Rogers for the Texas Pete Spicy Chicken Sandwich was a great opportunity to connect two great brands and develop unique flavors for the Roy Rogers guests,” says Glenn Garner, Garner Foods Chief Marketing Officer. “The Roy Rogers and Texas Pete duo is serving up a delicious dish again this Summer and we hope to continue to grow our partnership and bring new, innovative dishes that are sure to please our fans.”