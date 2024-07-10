Roy Rogers Restaurants is partnering with Mike’s Hot Honey to bring guests its limited-time menu item, Chicken and Waffles. The sweet and savory dish includes crispy, golden chicken and fluffy, warm waffles, drizzled with the sweet heat of Mike’s Hot Honey and topped with powdered sugar.

“We knew that Mike’s Hot Honey was the perfect choice to take our new Chicken and Waffles offering to the next level and introduce a new flavor profile to our menu,” says Jim Plamondon, Co-President of Roy Rogers. “The new dish is the perfect balance of sweet and savory and Mike’s Hot Honey gives it that one-of-a-kind sweet heat as the final touch. We can’t wait for our Royalists to try it.”

Mike’s Hot Honey, the original and leader in hot honey, is infused with chili peppers, adding the perfect kick to just about any food or drink. Founded by Mike Kurtz in New York City in 2010, Mike’s Hot Honey has grown via word-of-mouth to become America’s leading brand of hot honey.

“As a kid I grew up going to Roy Rogers restaurants on family road trips. We’re excited to partner with Roy Rogers, a classic brand with so much history, and we’re looking forward to bringing the sweet heat to their chicken and waffles with Mike’s Hot Honey,” adds Mike Kurtz, the company’s founder. “Mike’s Hot Honey provides the perfect complement to this delicious new menu item that we’re sure will be a big hit with customers this summer.”