Roy Rogers Restaurants, the western-themed quick-service restaurant chain, is bringing back the fan-favorite Tumbleweed Burger and Chicken Sandwich to its menu beginning August 27. Guests can also upgrade their meal to The Outlaw Combo to pair their sandwich with the beloved Holster Fries and a large soft drink.

Both the Tumbleweed Burger and Chicken Sandwich, available for $6.29, are served on a toasted bun, with Monterey Jack cheese, topped with crispy onion straws and tangy Tumbleweed BBQ sauce. For guests wanting to level up their meal, Roy Rogers is introducing The Outlaw Combo, including a large Holster Fry and large soft drink for $11.59.

“Our unique recipe for the Tumbleweed sauce has always been a hit, so much so that we have kept it on our menu as an available side sauce for years,” says Jim Plamondon, Co-President of Roy Rogers. “After listening to feedback from our guests, we decided it was the best time to bring back the burger and chicken sandwich, nodding to our rich history and loyal fans.”

This announcement follows the recent long-awaited return of the legendary Roy Rogers Holster Fry, a large fry served in one-of-a-kind packaging that resembles a holster for your fries. The Holster Fry is one of Roy Rogers’ most iconic and beloved side items, known as much for its crave-worthy taste as for its signature packaging. The combination of golden, crispy fries and the clever holster packaging became a memorable part of the dining experience, and a bit of nostalgia for generations of Royalists. Roy Rogers is thrilled to feature the side as a part of The Outlaw Combo.

“We’re leaning into our western roots and that nostalgia feeling that our Royalists know and love with the introduction of The Outlaw Combo,” Plamondon adds. “There’s something particularly exciting about reintroducing this fan favorite menu item in a new way, especially as this is the first limited time offer for our newly opened Cherry Hill location that continues to deliver record numbers of guests.”