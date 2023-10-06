Roy Rogers Unveils New Menu Lineup for Holiday Season

Roy Rogers Restaurants announced a lineup of exciting menu developments and offerings just in time for the holiday season. Starting October 6, the restaurant’s beloved Steak and Cheese Sandwich and Mozzarella Sticks will return to the menu, while newcomers like the Breakfast Burrito and Cookies and Cream Milk Shake will debut at participating locations. Royalists can get early access to these delicious items by ordering online or through the Roy’s Rewards App on October 4.

The timeless Steak and Cheese features thin slices of beefsteak, complimented with American cheese and grilled onions on a delicious 6-inch roll. Customers can elevate their in-restaurant or to-go experience by turning it into a combo with any of Roy’s side dishes or upgrade to the Mozzarella Sticks with marinara dipping sauce.

Guests can also try the new Breakfast Burrito featuring Smithfield bacon, fresh scrambled eggs, breakfast fries, a blend of American and Monterey Jack cheeses, and zesty salsa, all wrapped in a warm tortilla. The Cookies and Cream Milk Shake is the newest dessert option, crafted with delicious Blue Bunny Cookies and Cream Ice Cream.

“We’re always excited to bring back the Steak and Cheese for our Royalists this time of year,” says John Giffin, Senior Director of Marketing at Roy Rogers. “With the addition of the Breakfast Burrito and Cookies and Cream Milk Shake, we are broadening our unique offerings, catering to all dayparts. We invite guests to switch it up and try something new this season.”

Additionally, Roy Rogers Restaurants is continuing its annual holiday gift card promotion. Royalists can receive a $5 bonus card with every gift card purchase of $25. As customers shop for gifts for their loved ones, they can accumulate these bonus cards, redeemable between January 1, 2024, and February 19, 2024. Virtual gift cards are also conveniently available online at www.royrogersrestaurants.com.

Jim Plamondon, co-president of Roy Rogers, reflects on this season's offerings. “This season’s limited-time menu items have a hint of nostalgia while blending our ongoing commitment to menu innovation. As the holiday season approaches, it serves as a reminder of the importance of giving and spending time with family and friends. Our gift card promotion makes for the perfect gift and rewards our customers for their unwavering loyalty to Roy Rogers."