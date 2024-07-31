Roy Rogers Restaurants announced “Summer at Roy’s,” a seasonal celebration featuring exclusive dishes crafted with Roy’s signature Gold Rush sauce, as well as the launch of Chicken & Waffles with Mike’s Hot Honey. Designed to bring a unique twist to the summer dining experience, these dishes are sure to delight Royalists and new guests alike.

Chicken & Waffles with Mike’s Hot Honey: Enjoy crispy, golden chicken paired with fluffy, warm waffles, all drizzled with the sweet and spicy kick of Mike’s Hot Honey.

Crispy Golden Onion Rings: A fan favorite making a comeback, perfect for enhancing any sandwich combo.

Orange Creamsicle Milkshake: A refreshing beverage to cool down your summer days.

Gold Rush Chicken Sandwich: Crispy white-meat chicken, Monterey Jack cheese, golden barbecue sauce, and crispy Smithfield bacon on a buttery Kaiser roll.

Hand-breaded Chicken Tenders: Fresh, never frozen, served with the signature Gold Rush sauce or your choice of Roy’s signature sauces.

“Summer at Roy’s is all about bringing fun and flavor to the season,” says Jim Plamondon, Co-President of Roy Rogers Restaurants. “We’re excited to introduce limited-time offers like our Chicken & Waffles and Onion Rings, alongside beloved fan favorites. We know our guests will love these tasty summer treats.”

Royalists can savor these limited-time offerings by visiting a local Roy Rogers restaurant, ordering online, or using Roy’s Rewards App for convenient pick-up through the drive-thru or delivery.