R&R BBQ Heads to Riverton, Utah

R&R BBQ started in 2013 with a lone downtown storefront in Salt Lake City, but its signature slow-smoked, Rocky Mountain BBQ quickly gained a huge following. Ten years later, the brand is bringing its newest location to Riverton.

Located at 4489 W. Partridge Hill Lane, Ste. 1000, less than 25 miles from the original that started it all, Riverton’s new R&R BBQ will be serving up fan favorites like Certified Angus Beef Brisket, BBQ Pork Tacos and gargantuan Caveman Burger. The grand opening, scheduled for Labor Day weekend, will mark the 10th R&R in the Salt Lake City area and 12th overall across Utah and Idaho.

“We’re proud to keep expanding throughout the Salt Lake City area as local residents have embraced the love and dedication we put into all of our slow-smoked BBQ,” says Vice President of Operations Emery Winward. “Our new restaurant is only a short drive from downtown, but when you’re craving some Rocky Mountain BBQ, you want it right away. Now, fans in Riverton will have a conveniently located R&R BBQ all to themselves!”

The new 3,988-square-foot location will be in the Mountain View Village shopping center and feature an expansive patio. The new restaurant will also offer full-service catering to homes and businesses across the city. All of R&R BBQ’s meats are smoked on site with sides and desserts that are made in house. The award-winning brand’s exceptional service focuses on swiftly delivering food that is Slowly Smoked, Quickly Devoured.

In preparation for its grand opening, R&R BBQ will be hiring 80 to 100 friendly and energetic personalities to work in front- and back-of-house roles.

R&R BBQ prides itself on taking its time to slowly smoke its mouthwatering Rocky Mountain brisket, chicken, pork and ribs – while delivering each order within four minutes to ensure guests can dig in quickly. Its BBQ has developed a loyal following with good reason, having been named grand champion at nine competitions across the country.