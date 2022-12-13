Rreal Tacos Continues Growth with Third Opening

Atlanta’s exciting Mexican food dining scene evolution continues to expand as Rreal Tacos owners Damian Otero and Miguel Hernandez opened a third location of their high-energy brand in Chamblee. Rreal Tacos in Chamblee is located at 5070 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.

“We are excited to share Rreal Tacos with the Chamblee community,” says Otero, “Before Rreal Tacos, Atlantans wanting real, authentic Mexico City tacos had to go to Buford Highway, but it’s not a date night kind of place. Conversely, if they were looking for something upscale with great drinks, they’d get a mammoth restaurant with ‘Americanized’ food. We have created a niche intersecting the two.”

Chefs Ignacio Barquera and Miguel Aguirre strive to recreate the characteristics of tacos from various regions of Mexico using fresh—never frozen—meat marinated for over 12 hours for dishes such as asada from northeastern Monterrey, birria barbacoa from Guadalajara and taco al pastor, one of Mexico City's signature tacos. Desserts include platano macho—sweet plantain with cream and brown sugar.

“We have a very high standard and believe our dishes surpass others because of our unwavering commitment to using the freshest cuts of meat and cooking with ingredients sourced only from Mexico,” says Otero.

Mixologists and beverage directors Arturo Salgado and Jesus Perez curate Rreal Taco’s extensive list of libations including 24 creative cocktails, more than 200 different tequilas, and 100 mezcals. The extensive margarita collection is among the best in the city and includes the Malverde, fresco cucumber, spicy pineapple margarita, mezcalita, and Hennessy margarita.

Rreal Tacos’ growth is burgeoning. Otero and Hernandez will open in Sandy Springs in February 2023 and are planning additional locations in Buckhead, Decatur and Gwinnett County.

Rreal Tacos in Chamblee is open Monday, Wednesday and Thursday 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Orders may be placed online for takeout or delivery via Uber Eats, DoorDash, Grubhub, and Postmates. Rreal Tacos accepts reservations via OpenTable.