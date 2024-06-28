Rreal Tacos owners Damian Otero and Miguel Hernandez announce Adrian Villarreal’s return to the home of authentic Mexican street food he founded in Atlanta almost a decade ago. Villarreal is back as culinary director, a role he most recently held for Rye Restaurants since selling Rreal Tacos to Otero and Hernandez in 2021. Now, the trio is ready to continue growing the wildly popular brand throughout metro Atlanta and the Southeast region together.

“Adrian has been one of our biggest supporters as we put our vision for Rreal Tacos into action over these past three years,” said Damian Otero, co-owner and CEO of Rreal Tacos. “We were all so excited for this opportunity to bring him back on board, tapping into his knowledge and passion for the people’s taqueria with simple, delicious food they return to again and again.”

Villarreal said he has always known Rreal Tacos has what it takes to expand into a multi-unit success story. “I couldn’t have asked for anything better when I put the restaurant in Damian’s and Miguel’s hands,” said Villarreal. “I’ve been living vicariously through them, watching their brilliant minds at work growing Rreal Tacos and realizing its potential throughout Atlanta.”

All three men share a talent for hospitality, both for their guests and their employees. Over the next several months, Villarreal’s focus as culinary director will be on delivering the essential Rreal Tacos’ experience across seven current locations. “Our guests in Sugar Hill enjoy the same authentic food and flavors they would in Midtown along with a local spark that’s unique to their community. Freshness and quality are at our core across the board, while we also want to keep strengthening the brand and pushing it to the next level. Soon we’ll add seasonal or regional menu specialties at each location to reflect the local crowd. Personally, I’m looking forward to bringing back some favorite specials like traditional tamales for the holidays.”

Since acquiring Rreal Tacos, Hernandez and Otero have answered the growing demand for the eatery’s simple but elegant tacos. In addition to opening six new locations and counting across metro Atlanta, the duo is primed for regional expansion into major cities like Nashville and Charlotte. The company is also 100% employee owned. Top-level performing employees have an opportunity to own equity in new locations, a growth opportunity that is hard to come by in the restaurant industry.

“Watching what Damian and Miguel have done with Rreal Tacos, I feel very fortunate to have met them and even more so for this opportunity to work together. We share a drive to improve the business every day. I’m so pleased to be part of it again and keep pushing forward this brand that I love,” added Villarreal.

Rreal Tacos strives to recreate the unique characteristics of tacos from various regions of Mexico such as asada from northeastern Monterrey, birria barbacoa from Guadalajara or taco al pastor, one of Mexico City’s signature tacos. Stuffed quesadillas, slow-cooked pork carnitas, desserts like platano macho (sweet plantain with cream and brown sugar) and smoky mezcal cocktails provide guests with a large selection from which to choose. In addition, guests experience a vibrant atmosphere along with exceptional service.