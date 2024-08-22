RSVP Direct Mail Advertising, the leading luxury direct mail company, has announced the launch of its nationwide contest, “RSVP Restaurant Rescue.” As local restaurants face financial challenges due to increased food costs, RSVP is dedicated to supporting them in the communities it serves. As part of this initiative, RSVP Restaurant Rescue will offer free advertising to five selected restaurants in the RSVP Luxury Card Pack, reaching up to 50,000 affluent homeowners. This package includes design, printing, mailing, and tracking services, valued at up to $3,000.

“We are honored to be a part of this campaign and support local restaurants in our community,” said Jeff Schillag, Senior Marketing Brand Manager for Alliance Franchise Brands, parent company of RSVP. “Recognizing the vital role that restaurants play in our community and the unique marketing challenges they face, we are dedicated to offering high-quality resources to support their success. This campaign exemplifies our steadfast dedication to supporting local entrepreneurs. When we collaborate with other locally-owned businesses, we create opportunities to positively impact our communities.”

The RSVP Restaurant Rescue contest will launch on Wednesday, August 21 and submissions will close on Friday, September 20. To enter, local restaurant owners must visit the RSVP website at www.rsvpadvertising.com/restaurant-rescue and complete the online entry form. To qualify, nominating restaurant owners or representatives must outline how RSVP’s direct mail advertising services will contribute to their business success. Nominees will also be asked to provide proof of business ownership.

RSVP is a member of the Alliance Franchise Brands network, a world leader in marketing, graphics and visual communications, linking nearly 600 locations in North America.