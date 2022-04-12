Rubio’s and Padres Team Up on Free Tacos

Rubio’s Coastal Grill and the San Diego Padres have partnered to give fans something extra tasty during the 2022 MLB season. Each time the Padres steal a base at Petco Park, fans will score a free, à la carte Rubio’s taco, with any purchase, the day after the game.

“We are pleased to bring together two hometown favorites,” says Sergio Del Prado, senior vice president, corporate partnerships at San Diego Padres. “Rubio’s has forged strong roots in San Diego, based on their authentic recipes and brand concept, so we’re very proud to partner with them this season.”

Padres fans will receive one taco of their choice, with the purchase of any item on the menu, on the day after the stolen base. Guests can order online or through the app, and enter code ­­­GOPADRES, or mention the offer when visiting a restaurant. The Rubio’s closest to Petco Park is located at 3555 Rosecrans Street, however the coupon code can be redeemed at any of Rubio’s Southern California locations.

“When it comes to feeding San Diego Padres fans, Rubio’s is all in,” adds Rubio’s Co-Founder, Ralph Rubio. “Rubio’s got its start in San Diego and has been involved in the community for 39 years. We’re excited to cheer on the Padres this season, and to celebrate every stolen base with free tacos.”